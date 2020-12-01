Former After School member Kahi shows off her toned body that is unbelievable for a mother of two

Former After School member Kahi who turns 40 later this month, showed off her luxurious fit body.



On December 1st, Kahi posted on her Instagram a photo with the caption, "I need to keep checking it so I can keep my mind sharp - my body and mind."





In the photo that was uploaded, Kahi exposes her abdomen with her top raised and her pants slightly lowered.

She gained attention as she boasted of a perfectly fit body line with a distinct ab muscle that has been toned perfectly through exercise.

Kahi, who is turning 40 this year, shows off her perfect figure that is unbelievable to be the body of a mother of two children. She truly showed what self-maintenance is as she maintains her slim figure even after giving birth to two children.

Currently, Kahi is keeping an active presence on YouTube as she shares various tips on exercise and maintaining her figure through her channel 'KahiVibes.'



Netizens praised Kahi, commenting, "Wow, Kahi is awesome. She gave birth but also held a healthy figure by exercising", "I should really get myself to exercise. I ate a late-night snack yesterday", and "So amazing, really respect her."



Meanwhile, Kahi got married in 2016 to a businessman and gave birth to two sons.



