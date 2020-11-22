2

Posted by jennywill 15 minutes ago

Yoon Do Hyun makes statement about COVID-19 patient being at his concert + 500 concert goers being tested

Yoon Do Hyun spoke up about reports of a COVID-19 patient at his Daegu concert.

He held a concert on the 21st in Daegu. Despite only level 1 of social distancing in place and not being required to seat concertgoers apart, Yoon Do Hyun's concert strictly only sold seats with spaces in between them. After a concert-goer was revealed to be COVID-19 positive, investigations revealed that everyone was following procedures.


His label also confirmed that reports of 500 people having to be tested were false. Out of the 580 in the ence, only 1 was COVID-19 positive, and they had no symptoms at the concert. The person tested positive 5 days after the concert. Because procedures were followed, only a few people sitting near the person were summoned for mandatory testing, not 500.

lahel179 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

coincidentally covid cases went above the 300 mark for the first time since the initial outbreak back in feb/march..

0

kpoplover308502 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

All it takes is 1 person. I'd be interested to hear exactly what procedures were followed to only need to test a few people around them. But maybe concerts in Korea aren't like the west? And fans are more than 6 feet apart? idk

