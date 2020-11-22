BTS to perform 'Life Goes On' for the first time at the '2020 AMAs'

BTS will be performing "Life Goes On" for the first time tonight.

They're attending the '2020 American Music Awards', where they've been nominated for 'Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock' as well as 'Favorite Social Artist'. They're up against Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5 in the first category, and up against Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, EXO, and NCT 127 for the second category.

BTS will also be performing "Life Goes On", the title song from 'BE (Deluxe Edition)', as well as "Dynamite". Will you be watching them perform?