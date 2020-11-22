13

11

News
Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

BTS to perform 'Life Goes On' for the first time at the '2020 AMAs'

AKP STAFF

BTS will be performing "Life Goes On" for the first time tonight.

They're attending the '2020 American Music Awards', where they've been nominated for 'Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock' as well as 'Favorite Social Artist'. They're up against Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5 in the first category, and up against Billie EilishAriana GrandeEXO, and NCT 127 for the second category.

BTS will also be performing "Life Goes On", the title song from 'BE (Deluxe Edition)', as well as "Dynamite". Will you be watching them perform?

  1. BTS
1 2,398 Share 54% Upvoted

0

Daxel1,412 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Thanks for reminding me.

Share
Natty
Natty announces official fanclub name
43 minutes ago   2   571

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND