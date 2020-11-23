BTS members talk about masculinity and their unexpected world domination with Esquire Magazine

HONG JANG HYUN

On November 23rd, Esquire Magazine published their pictorial and interview featuring the globally popular boy group BTS.

In the 2020/21 winter edition of the magazine, BTS will be sharing their deep thoughts on their success and their foundation, which brought them about unexpected "World Domination."

Reporter Dave Holmes was able to sit down with the group for a short interview in which the members were able to share their true feelings. At first sight, Dave Holmes was amazed by the closeness and comfort that the members felt towards each other. He praised the group as they went about the interview in a relaxed manner of a family and would speak about each other with kindness.

In the interview, SUGA spoke briefly about the ideology of music and how society puts a definition of masculinity. He stated, "There is this culture where masculinity is defined by certain emotions, characteristic. I'm not fond of these expressions." Suga stated people have different physical and mental conditions that vary every day. He stated that society should concentrate on the well being of individuals rather than defining certain aspects being the social norm. He stated, "Society should be more understanding."

This ideology of "self-love" and "society being more accepting" has melted into BTS songs, which brought about them the global fame they have today. However, the group BTS didn't aim for "World domination." Rather, they just expressed their inner thoughts in the most honest way possible through their songs. BTS revealed they just wanted to share positivity and energetic vibes with "Dynamite." RM stated, "'Dynamite' wouldn't be here if there was no COVID19. We wanted to go easy, simple and positive." Jin agreed and added, "We were trying to convey the message of healing and comfort to our fans. World domination wasn't actually our plan when we were releasing 'Dynamite'."

Yet, BTS's genuine love for their fans has moved the hearts of many as they topped the Billboard charts. They have become the first Korean act to set multiple unbeatable world records and became the group to solidify their name as the most popular K-pop group in the world. They have become the most influential individuals of this generation.



In this edition of Esquire Magazine, BTS members talked about a wide variety of topics. They even talked about how each member became part of the group and their journey to making the image unique to BTS.

You can read the full article on the Esquire website. BTS's pictorial and interview appear in the winter 2020/21 issue of Esquire as well.