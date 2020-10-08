BLACKPINK's Jennie shows off the skylights inside YG Entertainment's new building in stylish SNS updates

On October 8, BLACKPINK's Jennie greeted fans on Instagram with new posts, advertising the eyewear brand 'Gentle Monster'!

The idol showed off a stylish pair of 'Gentle Monster' sunglasses while posing inside YG Entertainment's brand new building, sitting on a flight of stairs located right next to huge skylight windows! In her Instagram story post, Jennie also tagged, #InTheNewBuilding.

As previously reported, construction of YG Entertainment's brand new building wrapped up last month. The company plans on relocating its entire staff and crew by the end of 2020.