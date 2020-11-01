TREASURE drop first batch of teaser images for comeback

TREASURE has unveiled the first batch of teaser images for their upcoming single.

YG Entertainment treated fans with a performance teaser video ahead of TREASURE's second comeback. Their single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three' will contain two tracks, "MMM" and "Orange". In the first batch of teaser images, we get Junkyu, Yoshi, Jihoon, and Hyunsuk.

In related news, YG Entertainment recently released a statement regarding TREASURE's upcoming promotion plans. Stay tuned for the drop of the 3rd single on November 6 KST!