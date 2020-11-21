Why this magazine immediately sold out everywhere

The December issue of Cine21 magazine sold out within 3 hours after the release.

Thanks to Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum, this movie review magazine has been sold out everywhere (except a single vendor) just 3 hours after the release. Netizens shared their thoughts on this phenomenon:

"Why am I smiling?"

"I heard this one features the last interview with Park Bo Gum before his enlistment."

"Omg, I need this magazine right now."

"4000 KRW(less than $4 USD) per piece? lemme get 10 of those"

"Wow all the other issues of that magazine had the sales rate below 3k, but the December issue has more than 70k lol"

Take a look at the pictorial of these two beautiful men below. What do you think?