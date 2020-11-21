Former AOA member Mina drops hints about her upcoming product collaboration

Former AOA member Mina continues to update her fans through social media.





On November 21st, Mina posted a short video clip on her Instagram with the caption, "Finally I started my beauty business with a good company. There are already many popular and good products, but I wanted to share my favorite pick with you all then I failed because of my hair.. I'll properly introduce this product soon. (Stay tuned for more to come including promotions)"





In the video, Mina is seen putting a skincare product on her cheeks while showing off her clear skin.



Meanwhile, Mina debuted as AOA in 2012 but left the girl group AOA in May last year to change her career as an actress. Although she signed an exclusive contract with Woori Actors, she left the agency when the contract expired this past September.



