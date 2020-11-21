12

PURPLE K!SS drop 'My Heart Skip a Beat' group teaser images

PURPLE K!SS have dropped their group teaser images for 'My Heart Skip a Beat'.

In the teasers, the upcoming RBW Entertainment girl group rock an edgy concept in black and red as well as a moody theme in purple capes. PURPLE K!SS are dropping their first digital single 'My Heart Skip a Beat' as a pre-debut release on November 26 KST.

Are you excited for PURPLE K!SS' debut?

Jairus_Lirazan6 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Wait why are there only 6? PK has 7 members right?

bartkun 12,943 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

They look amazing in red'n'black outfits can't wait for debut!

