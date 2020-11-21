PURPLE K!SS drop 'My Heart Skip a Beat' group teaser images

PURPLE K!SS have dropped their group teaser images for 'My Heart Skip a Beat'.



In the teasers, the upcoming RBW Entertainment girl group rock an edgy concept in black and red as well as a moody theme in purple capes. PURPLE K!SS are dropping their first digital single 'My Heart Skip a Beat' as a pre-debut release on November 26 KST.



Are you excited for PURPLE K!SS' debut?

