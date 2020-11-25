"VVS (Feat. JUSTHIS) (Prod. GroovyRoom)" by MUSHVENOM and Miranni achieves a perfect all-kill

'Show Me The Money Season 9' has gained a lot of attention as 2020 is coming to a close.

With the first episode aired on October 2nd, the show drew attention from netizens beginning with the producer line up to the drug scandal with one of the contestants.

Recently, one song from the show achieved a Perfect All-Kill.



According to iChart, "VVS (Feat. JUSTHIS) (Prod. GroovyRoom)" has achieved the "Perfect All-Kill." The song has placed 1st on all 6 major domestic real-time and daily music charts, including Melon, Genie, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs. As a result, the single is now #1 on both the real-time and weekly iChart!



"VVS" was originally performed by MUSHVENOM and Miranni and quickly gained popularity for its fun, witty lyrics and catchy hook. The song was performed later performed by MUSHVENOM, Miranni, Khundi Panda, Munchman with judge and mentor JUSTHIS.

You can check out both performances below.