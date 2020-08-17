'Show Me The Money 9' reveals BewhY and Code Kunst to join show as a producer team

BewhY and Code Kunst will be coming together as a producer team for Mnet's 'Show Me The Money 9.'



On August 17 KST, the hip-hop program's official Instagram account revealed the rapper and music producer as the sixth and seventh artist on the upcoming season's producer line-up. Previously, the network also announced that PALOALTO, Dynamic Duo, JUSTHIS, Giriboy, and Zion.T would all be appearing as producers as well. Both BewhY and Code Kunst previously appeared as producers on 'Show Me The Money 777.'

Meanwhile, 'Show Me The Money 9' is set to begin airing later this year.

Stay tuned for more news about the program!

