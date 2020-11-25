10

News
Posted by haydn-an 38 minutes ago

Fans discover something strange with IZ*ONE's concept photo for 'One-reeler / Act IV'

IZ*ONE is continuing with their preparation to release their fourth mini-album, 'One-reeler / Act IV.' 

Just yesterday, the project girl group released a warm autumn concept photo in which the girls are posing in a beautiful field under the golden sunset. Many fans were lovestruck by the alluring photo, but some fans discovered something strange about the teaser poster.

When sharp-eyed fans took a closer look, there was a photoshop mistake that was released with the concept poster. Member Chaeyeon's sweater was oddly edited in which the buttons of her sweater did not align properly.

Netizens criticized the art team of IZ*ONE and claimed the team was being careless when releasing the concept photos. The art team released the fixed concept photo in less than an hour, but it was too late as the photo was shared on various platforms.

Netizens' Commented:

"OMG, is this for real?"

"Are they actual designers? If you click on the stamp tool by mistake, it does that."

"Do they not check before releasing the photo?"

"This might be a simple mistake in the music industry, but if you did that in a company in real life, you're going to get fired. lol"

"I didn't get it but then saw the mistake after. lol."

"What the heck? I didn't notice it when I first saw the concept photo."

"I think there was a similar mistake with Wanna One, one of the members' neckties was weird."

"LOL. It seems like the company doesn't care since this is their last album. lol."

"I feel like I can edit the photos better than the design team."

  1. IZ*ONE
soRandom237 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

I am embarrassed for whosoever edited this, and then whosoever published this without even checking, the mistake is clearly visible

0

taichou_san1,952 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

so now these girls contract almost ended...the company that manage them treat them like a trash ready to be thrown away huh...damn im really hope after contract ended they find a good company tho...

