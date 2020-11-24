Filming for JTBC's 'Hush' + SBS's 'Penthouse' halted after supporting actors test positive for COVID19

According to media outlet reports on November 24, filming for JTBC's upcoming drama 'Hush' as well as SBS's ongoing drama 'Penthouse' has also been halted.

On this day, the staff of JTBC's 'Hush' was notified that a supporting actor who took part in filming recently tested positive for COVID19. All cast and crew members who came in close contact with the supporting actor will undergo COVID19 testing.

Starring veteran actor Hwang Jung Min, Girls' Generation's YoonA, and more, JTBC's 'Hush' tells the stories of journalists and their competitive ways of making a living.

Another supporting actor who recently took part in filming for SBS's ongoing Fri-Sat drama series 'Penthouse' has tested positive for COVID19. The supporting actor recently notified the staff of 'Penthouse', after which SBS immediately halted all filming and asked its staff and crew members to undergo voluntary COVID19 testing. The supporting actor who filmed on the set of 'Penthouse' is believed to have come in contact with another COVID19 carrier on the set of another upcoming SBS drama, 'Joseon Exorcist'.

Originally, the final filming for SBS's 'Penthouse' was scheduled to take place on November 25. However, all of the drama's cast and crew members will now be undergoing COVID19 testing instead, meaning that the filming will inevitably be delayed at least a few days while the staff members await their test results. 'Penthouse' stars Lee Ji Ah, Eugene, Kim So Yeon, Uhm Ki Joon, Bong Tae Gyu, and more.