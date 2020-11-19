TV personality Nancy Lang mentions the late Sulli and Hara during a press conference for her art exhibit

TV personality Nancy Lang recently mentioned the late Sulli and Hara at a press conference.

On November 19th, Nancy Lang held a press conference for her first exhibition, 'Scarlet Fairy' at Jinshan Gallery in Mapo-gu, Seoul. She stated that her exhibit contains "a positive and happy message from the fairies who fight and heal the women and people who are suffering around the world."

During the press conference, she also revealed the reason why she decided to hold the exhibit and make a comeback as an artist. She stated, "When I was going through something personal, I heard the news that Sulli and Hara went through a hard time and took their own lives. It really hurt my heart. I also went through difficult times that I almost killed myself too. And I know those choices could have been prevented if someone was by their side at that moment."







Nancy Lang then continued to state, "At the difficult times, I went over and lived with a close friend of mine who is the CEO of a movie production company. I lived with her for two months, so I was able to avoid making that extreme choice."



She stated, "I know it's hard for people or celebrities to pull themselves together when they go through hard times. Fortunately, I was able to overcome that part of my life because I believed in myself and had faith in my art. So I want to comfort and treat people who are suffering through my work that has a positive message and colorful composition."



Both Sulli and Hara made an extreme choice to take their own life in 2019. Many were saddened to hear the tragic news of the two idols, who were known to be best friends.









※ If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.



