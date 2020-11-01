4

Posted by jennywill

Rookie group T1419 finally reveals their faces in full group teaser

T1419 has finally revealed their faces!

MLD Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group will be debuting in November. Leading up to that, they'll be dropping their group teaser photo on November 2nd, their individual photos on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, and their performance video on the 5th and 6th. They've dropped "Dracula", but their faces had been covered in heavy costume makeup. Now, fans can finally see their faces in the first group teaser.

The group is the product of Korean management label MLD Entertainment in a joint project with global IT company NHN and Sony Music. The group plans on debuting simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States. The members are said to have trained within a rigorous and strategic training system, talented in vocals, rap, performance, producing, as well as various languages.

The boys' exact debut date is yet to be revealed, but stay tuned.

quark1239512,625 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Hey they have names now too!

