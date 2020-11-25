The Quiett establishes a new label with YUMDDA after the closure of Illionaire Records

The Quiett joined hands with YUMDDA to establish a new music entertainment company, Daytona Entertainment. The Quiett co-founded Illionaire Records with Dok2 back in 2011, but Illionaire closed down earlier this year.

Fans have a high expectation of the new company as they state, "There is finally a company that will succeed Illionaire Records."

Rapper YUMDDA posted two photos on his Instagram with the caption, "I ended up establishing a company with a friend of the same age," showing a photo with himself and The Quiett.



The two individuals are seen raising their hands in the air in front of a large billboard with the logo of 'Daytona Entertainment.' On the same day, the official Instagram account for the entertainment company was created to begin promotions for the agency.

Meanwhile, many fans were interested in the future endeavors of The Quiett after Illionaire Records disbanded.

The Quiett was mentioned when rapper Beenzino revised his profile on Naver and posted a video on YouTube. Beenzino stated, "Is this how they want to abandon me?" when he was asked to remove Illionaire Records as his agency from his profile information. The producer of the YouTube video replied to Beenzino, saying, "The Quiett already requested for the revision."





Prior to Illionaire Records, The Quiett also co-founded indie label Soul Company back in 2004. Now, many are highly anticipant of The Quiett's future activities through Daytona Entertainment.