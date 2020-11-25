Netizens say aespa's Giselle looks like the combination of these two girl group members

One netizen made a post on an online community claiming that she is reminded of two girl group members when she sees aespa's Giselle.

The netizen posted various photos of Giselle along with photos of Cosmic Girls' Dayoung and Soobin. Since the post was made, Korean netizens discussed the topic, giving their two cents about the matter.

Netizens' Commented:

"I think she looks more like G.Na."

"I guess she looks like both of them combined."



"I think she looks like Kara's Nicole."



"To be honest, I think Cosmic girls are prettier. lol."



"I think she looks like Shoo from S.E.S."



"She definitely looks like G.Na."



"Oh wow, she really does look like the two members from Cosmic Girls."



"She looks like Girls' Generations' Yuri and Ham So Won combined. lol."

"I did think she looks a lot like Dayoung."

"I think she looks like Ham So Won, if anything. like a younger version of Ham So Won."



"I really thought about these two members."





