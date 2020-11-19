17

Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

SHINee's Taemin talks about how Heechul was long time ago and states that Heechul's personality changed

In the new episode of SBS's variety show 'Delicious Rendezvous', guest star Taemin talked about how Heechul was a long time ago.

While the members and Taemin were cooking, Yang Se Hyung asked Taemin, "How was Heechul?" to which Taemin replied, "He never threatened us per se." When Heechul heard Taemin's reply, Heechul became bewildered and stated "If you say that, it sounds like I threatened other people."

Taemin continued to say "He didn't threaten us, but his personality did change a lot" making everyone laugh. Yang Se Hyung complimented Taemin saying, "You're good with words."

Heechul then stated that he had been attacked with Taemin's words and fell back towards the wall.

