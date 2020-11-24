DALsooobin reveals G-Dragon picked her to stand by him in Taeyang's 'I Need a Girl' MV

DALsooobin opened up about starring in Taeyang's "I Need a Girl" featuring G-Dragon music video.



On the November 24th episode of 'Video Star', Subin talked about starring in the MV, saying, "I didn't know it was Big Bang's music video. I was sitting and waiting, pretending to be chic, and there was a huge halo in the distance. It was Taeyang. I filmed with a sense of security because they treated me with manners."



She continued, "To be honest, I was picked by G-Dragon sunbae and not Taeyang sunbae. I was preparing for the shoot, but G-Dragon said, 'It doesn't matter if you're taller than me. Over here.' I stood right by him."



In other news, DALsooobin recently became the official ambassador for kimchi.



