12

2

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

DALsooobin reveals G-Dragon picked her to stand by him in Taeyang's 'I Need a Girl' MV

AKP STAFF

DALsooobin opened up about starring in Taeyang's "I Need a Girl" featuring G-Dragon music video.

On the November 24th episode of 'Video Star', Subin talked about starring in the MV, saying, "I didn't know it was Big Bang's music video. I was sitting and waiting, pretending to be chic, and there was a huge halo in the distance. It was Taeyang. I filmed with a sense of security because they treated me with manners."

She continued, "To be honest, I was picked by G-Dragon sunbae and not Taeyang sunbae. I was preparing for the shoot, but G-Dragon said, 'It doesn't matter if you're taller than me. Over here.' I stood right by him."

In other news, DALsooobin recently became the official ambassador for kimchi. 

  1. Subin (DALsooobin)
1 3,314 Share 86% Upvoted

-11

meme-provider-965 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

gdragon needs to stop using women as objects. stay away from my unnies :(

Share
Wednesday, December 31, 1969   0   0
Wednesday, December 31, 1969   0   0
Wednesday, December 31, 1969   0   0
Wednesday, December 31, 1969   0   0
Wednesday, December 31, 1969   0   0

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND