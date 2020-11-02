SM Entertainment releases a statement warning legal action against malicious rumors

12

SM Entertainment has officially announced that there will be strict legal action against malicious rumors related to their artists.

On November 2 KST, SM Entertainment posted a notice on their website with the title "Hello, this is SM Entertainment." On the notice, the company stated that they have commissioned more than ten law firms, including the nation's top firms, and plan to take strong civil and criminal legal measures against the malicious comments and rumors.

They continued to state that malicious rumors, malicious postings/comments, and defamation posts have been indiscriminately posted and circulated on online communities, social media outlets, and portal sites in connection with their artists. The company stated that they have requested stronger legal action to be taken against them.

SM added, "With a huge amount of malicious postings and groundless rumors still being released, we are checking for these illegal activities on domestic and overseas platforms based on our own monitoring and fans' reports. We are still taking legal action on a number of issues. There already have been multiple convictions on these crimes as we continue to take legal actions."

Previously, SM Entertainment recently took legal action against malicious comments about Karina (Yoo Jimin), a member of the new girl group aespa.

Recently, SM artists heated up the Internet due to negative issues. Red Velvet's Irene officially apologized for the controversy over her abusing her powers, while EXO's Chanyeol was involved in a controversy when an alleged ex-girlfriend making a post online claiming he had a promiscuous private life. SM Entertainment has not made an official statement over Chanyeol's controversy yet.

However, SM Entertainment warned the malicious commenters and anyone who spreads false rumors about their artists.


Here is their full statement:

"This is SM Entertainment, 

With the recent illegal activities against our artists, we have commissioned more than ten law firms, including the nation's top firms and lawyers who specialize in this field. We plan to take strong civil/criminal legal actions against such illegal actions.

Recently, malicious rumors, malicious postings/ comments, and defaming posts have been indiscriminately posted and are circulating on online communities, social networking sites, and portal sites, prompting stronger legal action.

We inform everyone that spreading such rumors is clearly an illegal act and subject to strong legal action. Creating malicious rumors by fabricating groundless information and publishing articles that constitute defamations based on unconfirmed facts will be subject to legal action. Please be careful not to get involved in such actions.

In addition, thousands of reports are being received daily in our tip-off email account (protect@smtown.com), which was opened in December 2017. We are checking each email and have confirmed the information. We have been filing complaints after confirming the illegal activities and consulting with our artists.

With a steady stream of malicious postings and groundless rumors being posted online, we are still taking legal action against a number of cases.  We are confirming the illegal activities on domestic and overseas platforms and portal sites based on our own monitoring and fans' reports. 

We will continue to support and do our best to protect our artists' personal safety and rights. We will also help them grow, develop, and become better artists.

We would also like to reiterate that we will continue to take strong action, including criminal legal action against these various illegal activities.


Thank you."

kagayakugucci5,391 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Before people start drawing conclusions, I would just like to remind you that SM is debuting aespa in which 3 out of 4 members have quite serious rumors about them. Besides Karina, there's Giselle who has been accused of smoking, drinking and doing drugs during her school days, and Ning Ning who has been accused of leaking information about SM (of what kind I don't know) in the past. Winter is literally the only member without rumors. This announcement is most likely about aespa imo. And for the record, I don't have a reason to believe in any of these allegations at this moment.
‏‏‎
And even if this was about Chanyeol, it doesn't mean that all the posters were fake. The alleged ex could have been telling the truth (given that SM said that they don't have a statement regarding that, which is, in a way, a statement in and of itself), but the one claiming to be Baekhyun's friend could have been lying.
‏‏‎
Or this could all just be an empty threat since multiple SM artists have been hit with rumors and scandals all within one week and the PR team has quit like 5 days ago lol.

nickybaenim-2,219 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

