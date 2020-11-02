Netizens leave numerous negative comments after it was revealed that former T-ara member Hwayoung appeared on 'King of Mask Singer'

On the November 1 episode of MBC's 'King of Mask singer', former T-ara member Hwayoung appeared as one of the masked singers.

She appeared behind a stork mask to compete in the popular show. Unfortunately, she was disqualified in the first round. As she sang her solo song, the panelists were impressed with her unique singing voice as they still couldn't guess who the person behind the mask was.

Then as she revealed her face, the panelists were shocked as they couldn't have guessed it would be the former T-ara member. Hwayoung had not made an appearance on television for a while after it was revealed that Hwayoung was not bullied by the other T-ara members.

Back in 2012, Hwayoung left the group T-ara after there have been rumors of possible bullying within the group. Since then, Hwayoung appeared in a talk show to confirm that she had been indeed bullied by the T-ara members which had caused her to leave the group. Many fans and netizens turned their backs on T-ara as the group became known as the bully group.

However, the tables turned when an anonymous staff member posted on an online community stating that Hwayoung's claims were false. In fact, it was Hwayoung who had made things difficult for the staff as well as the members. The anonymous staff member stated that Hwayoung often played the victim. The staff member stated she has decided to expose Hwayoung because she could no longer watch the T-ara members suffer.

Now, many netizens have turned against Hwayoung as the other members of T-ara were able to be cleared of the blame of being bullies.

When Hwayoung appeared on 'King of Mask Singer,' netizens did not welcome her back as the YouTube video of her singing has been downvoted 10 thousand times and received just 300 likes.

Netizens are still unhappy to see the former member make an appearance as they leave comments of disapproval.