The popular League of Legends virtual girl group K/DA is releasing the EP 'All Out.'

On November 3 at midnight KST, the virtual girl group unveiled the roadmap to their promotion and each song's release date from the EP. The first song to be released will be "All Out" on Nov 6, then "Villain" on Nov 13, "Drum Go Dum" on Nov 20, and lastly, "I'll Show You" on Nov 27.

You can check out these songs on the dates listed and don't miss out on K/DA's EP.