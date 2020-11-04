15

3

Posted by germainej

Momoland reveal comeback schedule for 'Ready or Not'

Momoland have revealed their comeback schedule for 'Ready or Not'.

According to their teaser below, fans can expect Momoland's first teaser image on November 9 KST, MV teasers starting on the 13th, and their third single 'Ready or Not' on the 17th. The girl group's title track "Ready or Not" was previously revealed to have been produced by Psy.

Stay tuned for updates on Momoland's comeback!

torchik37230
35 minutes ago

Oh wow....I thought they were going to be perma-locked away in the dungeon. Happy they're coming back, but they're honestly a shadow of their past selves and it's so apparent in their recent stages. :(

Jaye_Monet
37 minutes ago

Nice , another song that will flop.

