Momoland reveal comeback schedule for 'Ready or Not'

Momoland have revealed their comeback schedule for 'Ready or Not'.



According to their teaser below, fans can expect Momoland's first teaser image on November 9 KST, MV teasers starting on the 13th, and their third single 'Ready or Not' on the 17th. The girl group's title track "Ready or Not" was previously revealed to have been produced by Psy.



Stay tuned for updates on Momoland's comeback!

