SHINee's Key shares an audio message for fans after his official discharge from mandatory military service today

As of October 7, SHINee's Key has officially been relieved of his mandatory military service duties!

To celebrate the occasion with his fans, Key shared a heartwarming audo message via SHINee's official website! He said, "Hello everyone, it's Key! The day that I never thought would arrive for me has finally arrived. I'm back and healthy, and I want to sincerely thank you all for waiting for me. I will prepare diligently so that I can greet you all with various promotions soon, so please look forward to it. Once again, thank you for waiting. Let's meet again with bright, happy smiles very soon, see you!"

You can also check out some new images of Key posing in his military uniform one last time, above and below! Welcome back to SHINee's Key!