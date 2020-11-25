Production crew member of upcoming film 'Pirates 2' tests positive for COVID19 + no known contact with other filming staff & cast members

On November 26, a representative of the upcoming blockbuster film 'Pirates 2' confirmed with media outlets that a staff member has tested positive for COVID19.

According to the rep, "It's true that a staff member has tested positive for COVID19. However, the staff is a member of the special effects team, and we have discovered that they tested positive for the virus some time after working on the 'Pirates 2' set. All of the special effects team crew members have undergone testing, and they have all received negative results. Filming is currently resuming as scheduled, as there is no known contact between this crew member and the rest of the filming staff and cast."

Meanwhile, 'Pirates 2' stars Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Kwon Sang Woo, Lee Kwang Soo, EXO's Sehun, and more.