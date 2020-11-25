Suzy's 'Start Up' OST Part. 14 will be out this weekend

Fans of tvN's ongoing Sat-Sun drama series 'Start Up' will finally be able to listen to lead actress Suzy's OST Part. 14 this weekend!

Seo Dal Mi's (Suzy's character) very own OST will be released this November 28 at 6 PM KST, just a few hours before a new episode of 'Start Up' on the same evening at 9 PM.

In addition, artists including A Pink's Eunji, K.Will, Kassy, and Twenty Years Old will also be participating in OSTs for the latter half of 'Start Up', as the drama heads in to its finale.

Have you been keeping up with 'Start Up'?