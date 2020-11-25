4

Posted by beansss

'Parasite's Song Kang Ho & 'The Handmaiden's Kim Min Hee listed as two of 'The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century' by The New York Times

On November 25, The New York Times revealed its selection of 'The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far)'. 

Two of the most respected Korean film stars also made the list - Song Kang Ho of 'Parasite' and Kim Min Hee of 'The Handmaiden'. The two top Korean actors were recognized for their stunning character portrayals along with film giants like Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Tilda Swinton, and more. 

The New York Times drew attention to Song Kang Ho, ranked #6 on the list, as the male lead of the Oscar-winning best picture of 2020, 'Parasite'. The editorial then highlighted director Bong Joon Ho's interview about his discovery of Song Kang Ho, working with Song again and again for most of his hit productions, and his desire to continue working with Song for many years to come. 

Kim Min Hee, ranked #16, received attention as the muse of director Hong Sang Soo's minimal, artistic independent projects. The New York Times also gave a shoutout to Kim Min Hee's most-well known recent role in 'The Handmaiden', where she worked with director Park Chan Wook

Check out the full list by The New York Times, here

lovejoyrevel71 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Congrats! As he should! I loved his role and acting in Parasite. I reccomend it if you haven't watched it yet ^.^

0

yu-nim64 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Greatest actor & actress?
Wow! Achievement unlocked~

