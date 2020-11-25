5

2

Teaser
Posted by beansss 22 minutes ago

EXO's Kai releases sultry MV teaser for debut title track 'Mmmh'

AKP STAFF

EXO's Kai has dropped a rich and sultry MV teaser for his solo debut title track, "Mmmh". 

A minimal, yet catch R&B pop genre, "Mmmh" depicts the feelings of a man who feels a strong attraction to another individual after meeting them for the first time. Just within the short, 19 seconds of the MV teaser, Kai delivers a passionate performance with his signature, artistic style, leaving fans wanting more!

Look out for Kai's solo debut mini album 'Kai', out on November 30 at 6 PM KST!

  1. Kai
2 796 Share 71% Upvoted

0

lovejoyrevel71 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

헐헐헐헐헐!!!!!!! He looks magestic over here!! I can't wait to see what he's going to be dishing out~~~

Share

0

Zaxo-1 pt 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

So, it's the exact same korean title as Treasure's "Mmm"... I hope there will be no confusion...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
1 day ago   219   55,322

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND