EXO's Kai releases sultry MV teaser for debut title track 'Mmmh'

EXO's Kai has dropped a rich and sultry MV teaser for his solo debut title track, "Mmmh".

A minimal, yet catch R&B pop genre, "Mmmh" depicts the feelings of a man who feels a strong attraction to another individual after meeting them for the first time. Just within the short, 19 seconds of the MV teaser, Kai delivers a passionate performance with his signature, artistic style, leaving fans wanting more!

Look out for Kai's solo debut mini album 'Kai', out on November 30 at 6 PM KST!