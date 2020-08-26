'Nobody Knows' actor Ryu Deok Hwan to tie the knot with girlfriend of 7 years

'Nobody Knows' actor Ryu Deok Hwan is tying the knot with his girlfriend of 7 years.



On August 26, Ryu Deok Hwan announced on his fan cafe that he and his girlfriend are officially getting married. He wrote to fans, "It's embarrassing, but I'm getting married after 7 years of dating. We were preparing for a wedding ceremony this October, but we delayed the ceremony until next year, seeing the situation get worse with the COVID-19 pandemic."



He continued, "I'm confident I want to spend my entire life together, and I'm determined to get married. I hope you'll be happy to celebrate with us, and even though it's a difficult time, I hope everyone will get through it without any problems."



Ryu Deok Hwan made his acting debut in MBC's 'Kiss, Kiss, Kiss' in 1992 and has since starred in dramas like 'The King's Candle', 'Round of Banolim', 'Quiz of God', and most recently 'Nobody Knows'. He's also starred in the films 'Welcome to Dongmakgol', 'Madonna the Heavenly Master', 'Quiz King', and 'National Bankruptcy Day'.



Congratulations to Ryu Deok Hwan and his girlfriend!