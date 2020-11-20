BTS's 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' surpasses 2 million copies on the first day of sales

According to Hanteo on November 21, BTS's special album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' has surpassed 2 million copies as of 10 AM KST.

BTS's 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' was released worldwide back on November 20 at 12 AM EST, the group's first comeback album release in approximately 9 months. Within the first day of sales, the special album has surpassed a whopping 2 million copies, raising anticipation for whether or not the boys will be able to break their own currently-held record for the highest number of album sales in the first week. Currently, the record held by 'Map of the Soul: 7' for first-week sales is 3,370,000 copies.

