TWICE's Tzuyu says goodbye to her beloved pet Gucci

TWICE's Tzuyu has said farewell to her beloved pet Gucci. 

On September 23, Tzuyu announced on TWICE's official Instagram that Gucci had passed away. She expressed, "Originally, I was going to go see pets today to adopt them, but Gucci left our side yesterday afternoon. Gucci. Thank you for leaving us with good memories. Now you need to go, and stay in a better place. We'll pray for you from here."

She also posted:

"I was originally planning to adopt a mommy and daughter pair of dogs, and I was going to see them on September 24. However, you left our side yesterday. Our baby Gucci...

You really left us. Every time I would go home, I cherished the time I had with you. I would pet you and kiss you because I never knew when the next time I would be able to see you again and if I could even see you again, especially because I can't go home often to see you during the year. Even though I couldn't see you much, you already turned 11 years old. I knew your health was slowly declining. I was heartbroken to hear you left our side.

You were a dog who was warm, considerate, cute, handsome, smart, and nice. You had that unique charm in your personality, and as you quietly watched around us, you spent both happy and sad times with us.

I'm so glad you were with me. Thank you, Gucci, for being with us for so many years. To us, you're family. We'll miss you. I'll remember the sound of you walking around, wearing your bell, the sound of your barks, and your pretty, big, round eyes.

I hope you'll be happy in another world. We love you Gucci, and we'll pray for you to be in a better place."

Tzuyu has had Gucci as a pet since she was 10 years old, and she often posted pictures of the adorable pup on TWICE's social media.   

원래 입양하려고 오늘 애들 보러가기로 했는데 구찌가 어제 오후에 우리를 떠났어요 구찌 우리에게 좋은추억들을 남겨줘서 고마워.더 좋은데 가서 잘 있어야 해!우린 여기에 기도 하고 있을게. 本來打算要去領養一對母女 9/24去看她們 你卻在昨日離開了我們的家庭 我們的寶貝酷吉 你真的走了 每次回家都會很珍惜跟你相處 好好摸摸你親你 因為不知道什麼時候再見 也不知道能不能再見 尤其每年能回家看你的次數不多 沒見你幾次你已經快滿十一年了 知道你的健康也慢慢變得不好 聽到你離開了 心裡真的很傷心難過 你是一隻溫柔體貼可愛帥氣聰明善良的狗狗 有著獨特的性格魅力 會在旁邊默默的觀察 跟著我們開心難過 好幸運有你的陪伴 謝謝你酷吉 陪伴我們這麼多年 你對我們來說已經是家人了 我們會想念你 記得你掛著鈴鐺走路時噹噹噹的聲音 還有你的叫聲 跟你圓滾滾的漂亮大眼睛 希望你到另一個世界能快樂 酷吉我們愛你 祈禱你到更好的地方去

She loved Gucci so much :(

rest in peace gucci. I miss my family's dogs too who passed away years ago.

