33

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

JYP Entertainment responds 'No comment' to TWICE member Chaeyoung's recent dating rumors

AKP STAFF

On November 6, representatives of JYP Entertainment curtly responded to media outlet inquires regarding TWICE member Chaeyoung's recent dating rumors.

Previously, some netizens alleged that TWICE's Chaeyoung was dating a tattoo artist in his thirties, Chim Hwa Sa. When contacted regarding the issue, JYPE simply said, "We do not have any comments on this matter."

Meanwhile, tattoo artist Chim Hwa Sa deleted his Instagram account shortly after the dating rumors became a hot topic among netizens.

  1. TWICE
  2. Chaeyoung
32 31,120 Share 89% Upvoted

13

soapbox1,292 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

jyp really said: mind your own business

Share

10

Nct_and_Wayv4,891 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

To put it simply people, mind your business. Ain't your business to stick your nose into someone's private life.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
5 days ago   322   129,651

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND