JYP Entertainment responds 'No comment' to TWICE member Chaeyoung's recent dating rumors

On November 6, representatives of JYP Entertainment curtly responded to media outlet inquires regarding TWICE member Chaeyoung's recent dating rumors.



Previously, some netizens alleged that TWICE's Chaeyoung was dating a tattoo artist in his thirties, Chim Hwa Sa. When contacted regarding the issue, JYPE simply said, "We do not have any comments on this matter."

Meanwhile, tattoo artist Chim Hwa Sa deleted his Instagram account shortly after the dating rumors became a hot topic among netizens.