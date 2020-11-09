44

Posted by haydn-an

Netizens are loving GFriend's 2000s vibes from their new title track "MAGO"

GFriend released the song "Mago," which is the title song of their tenth mini-album '回: Walpurgis Night.'

The girls unveiled the track along with their mini-album on November 9 KST. The song "Mago" boasts of the familiar 2000s vibes as the music video shows a retro 1970s disco concept.

Since the song's release, many Korean netizens are praising the girl group for their concept and catchy song. Netizens are commenting on an online community with numerous compliments as they have fallen in love with GFriend's new song.


Netizens' Commented
"The song is so good. It's better than I anticipated. It's so elegant and I'm in love."

"This song has the 2000s vibes, so good."

"The song is super good."

"I'm not their fan, but I love the song and the music video."

"I think this is the best song from the girl group yet."

"The concept photos were amazing and the song is also amazing."

"All the members are so pretty."

"Sounds like a song from 15-20 years ago in the 2000s."

"The song is so catchy and it's so good."

"I love the song, but what does 'MAGO' mean? lol."

"The music video was okay; the song was much better than the video."

"The song is super good."


hiroonakamura
1 hour ago

Btw, am I the only one that realizes that this MV has a 70s/80s vibe going on and not 2000s vibe as allkpop claims?

1

orionluna
1 hour ago

lol, do we know what the 00’s are??

this is the 70’s

