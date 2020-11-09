MAMAMOO Hwa Sa's beauty shines with her pigtail hairstyle in black and white photos

Girl group MAMAMOO member Hwa Sa's beauty shines bright.



On November 9, Hwa Sa posted various photos on her Instagram. In the photos, Hwa Sa radiated various charms with her pigtails and charismatic gaze.



The black and white filter accentuated the hip-hop vibe as Hwa Sa is seen wearing comfortable sweats.





Meanwhile, MAMAMOO released their album 'Travel' on the 3rd of this month. MAMAMOO also recently appeared on KBS2's 'Boss In the Mirror.'



Hwa Sa has also received much love from MBC's 'Hang Out With Yoo' as she promoted with the project group Refund Sisters and released the single 'DON'T TOUCH ME.'





