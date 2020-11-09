[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] TREASURE - 'The First Step: Chapter Three'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]

Track List:

1. MMM

2. ORANGE

Finally! The First Step: Chapter 3 has arrived. TREASURE's highly anticipated debut has occurred in a number of parts, and this mini-release is the third part of what has been a three-part series thus far. The First Step: Chapter 3 features two songs - "MMM" and "ORANGE," and they are starkly different in sound, effectively offering fans a hugely drastic contrast between songs.









"MMM" gives a certain heavier hip-hop energy and swag that reminds me a lot of NCT, actually. It seemed like YG is attempting to take that SM blueprint and re-apply it onto TREASURE. In contrast to the two titles TREASURE has had prior, "MMM" feels a little more safe and frenetic. "BOY" really had something to prove, and this song seems to showcase a more relaxed and refined TREASURE more than anything. "MMM" has a dated EDM drop that doesn't really help the song a lot but doesn't really hurt the song negatively - the single is very neutral all around. Again, "MMM" feels like a safe bet.









"ORANGE" is completely different from "MMM." Not sure if they were trying to show some variety or what- but the song is a bit too vintage sounding to really stand out as a release from a new group. If anything, it feels like a cover of an old K-Pop song from some sunbae group years ago. The chorus is sweet and sugary, and like "MMM" is a safe bet. If anything, this can easily be a great song in Noraebang (karaoke).

MV REVIEW

Though this is my least favorite title out of the titles TREASURE has put out thus far, the music video for "MMM" does take first place over the other MVs they've released. I felt that the MVs for their other titles were adding extra elements like big screens or color effects that just didn't fit or suit the overall vibe, but "MMM" feels different. The group seems to be building up a bit more confidence as idols and the visuals are a lot more impactful as a result. The video also opted for more simplistic angles and shots with really seamless transitions that made all the shots have a natural cohesion that felt unforced - something rare from YG.





SCORE:

MV Relevance…..8

MV Production…..8

MV Concept……..7

MV Score: 7.67

Album Production…...7

Album Concept……...6

Tracklisting…………...n/a

Album Score: 6.5

Overall: 7.08