2

0

News
Posted by beansss 20 minutes ago

Netflix to remake popular series 'Money Heist' in Korean with director of 'The Guest' & 'Voice'

AKP STAFF

Netflix's hit series 'Money Heist', or better known as 'La Casa de Papel' with audiences in Korea, will be getting a Korean version remake!

For this remake, Netflix Korea has decided to partner up director Kim Hong Sun of OCN's 'The Guest', 'Voice', 'Black', and more. The script will be headed by Ryu Yong Jae and the team of the Netflix original series 'My Holo Love'. The executive creator of 'Money Heist', Alex Pina, is said to be looking forward to an original Korean recreation of his series, particularly the fact that the action will be taking place in a new setting - the Korean peninsula. 

Casting and additional planning for the Korean remake of 'Money Heist' is expected to take place soon. Did you watch 'Money Heist' on Netflix?

  1. misc.
0 1,122 Share 100% Upvoted
ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
24 hours ago   77   57,217

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND