Netflix to remake popular series 'Money Heist' in Korean with director of 'The Guest' & 'Voice'

Netflix's hit series 'Money Heist', or better known as 'La Casa de Papel' with audiences in Korea, will be getting a Korean version remake!



For this remake, Netflix Korea has decided to partner up director Kim Hong Sun of OCN's 'The Guest', 'Voice', 'Black', and more. The script will be headed by Ryu Yong Jae and the team of the Netflix original series 'My Holo Love'. The executive creator of 'Money Heist', Alex Pina, is said to be looking forward to an original Korean recreation of his series, particularly the fact that the action will be taking place in a new setting - the Korean peninsula.

Casting and additional planning for the Korean remake of 'Money Heist' is expected to take place soon. Did you watch 'Money Heist' on Netflix?