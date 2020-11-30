11

All 9 members of BAE173 test negative for COVID19

AKP STAFF

On December 1, PocketDol Studio confirmed with various media outlets that all 9 members of the rookie boy group BAE173 have tested negative for COVID19.

As previously reported, the entire cast and lineup of MBC's 'Show! Music Core' and SBS's 'Inkigayo' from this past weekend will be undergoing COVID19 testing, after it was revealed that UP10TION member Bitto has tested positive for the virus. 

Bitto was notified of his close contact with a COVID19 carrier back on November 29 some time after attending his 'Inkigayo' schedule. He then tested positive shortly afterward on November 30. 

Meanwhile, BAE173 will resume their schedules as planned starting today (December 1).

martine1241 pt 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

thats so good so glad so far all ones tested have been negative hope bitto has speedy recovery :)

streamingisfake534 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

That's good !

