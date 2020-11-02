NCT's Doyoung confirmed to make his acting debut as the male lead in 'Sanbok Sanbok Stalker'

NCT's Doyoung is taking on a new challenge.



According to Spotvnews, Doyoung will be making his acting debut as the male lead in the new drama 'Sanbok Sanbok Stalker' (literal translation)



'Sanbok Sanbok Stalker' is the third season of MBC's 'Midnight Cafe,' which is a fantasy drama that transcends time and space. 'Sanbok Sanbok Stalker' tells the story of an 18-year-old high school student who sees the future.



It has been confirmed by SM entertainment that Doyoung has been cast as the main protagonist of the new drama and he will be playing the role of Son Ji Woo.



Son Ji Woo is the character who experiences the pains of growth as he goes through various emotions. Doyoung plans to perfectly portray the character's adolescent emotions and personality as he also visually fits the character exceptionally.



This is Doyoung's first time acting. Expectations are high as many anticipate what he can do. Doyoung has been active in various shows, such as being an MC at a music program and has been recognized for his outstanding singing skills and performances. Now fans are excited to see the other charms that Doyoung will be showing through his acting.



Doyoung has high expectations in his acting skills because he is known to be actor Gong Myung's younger brother. Gong Myung has been recognized for his acting in various works such as the movie 'Extreme Job,' which was the top of the box-office back in 2019.



Doyoung will be the third member of NCT to jump into the film industry as members Jaemin and Jaehyun have already been participating in various works.



Meanwhile, season 1 and season 2 of 'Midnight Cafe' will be produced simultaneously and will air during the first half of next year.

