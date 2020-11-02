Korean netizens become furious as a reporter reveals the content of the letter left behind by Park Ji Sun's mother

The tragic news of comedian Park Ji Sun's passing has shocked Korean netizens as she was known for her optimism and confidence despite hardships.

Many celebrities and netizens are mourning the late comedian. However, Korean netizens have become angered as Korean news media outlets have published articles revealing the content of the letter left behind by her mother.

On November 2 KST, the comedian and her mother were found dead in their home in Map-gu. According to reports, Park Ji Sun's father called the police when her mother and she wouldn't pick up their phones. When the police arrived, both women were found dead and had no exterior injuries. The police also found a letter written by Park Ji Sun's mother that is speculated to be her last will. Therefore, the police are suspecting suicide as the cause of death.

Park Ji Sun's bereaving family revealed they do not want the letter's content to be revealed to the public which contained the reasons for the choice Park Ji Sun and her mother have made.

However, one news media outlet, Chosun, published the letter's contents, causing anger among the Korean netizens. With respect to the family's wishes, we will not reveal the contents of the letter.

The netizens have commented on the article criticizing the news outlet for their actions.

Netizens' Commented:

"This is wrong, the family clearly stated they didn't want the letter to be revealed, but you had to write the article didn't you?"

"You're a bad reporter. The family didn't want the last letter to be revealed because it would create a commotion."



"I really hope she rests in peace."



"Why does our country keep revealing content that people ask to be kept secret. This should be a crime."



"Well, I think it's better the letter was revealed because then people would just make speculations on why. And people would just make up lies."





