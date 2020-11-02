25

4

News
BTS, Refund Sisters, and Jang Bum Joon top Instiz chart for the first week of November 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the first week of November (October 26 - November 1) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 23,560 Points



2. Refund Sisters (Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa) - "Don't Touch Me" - 15,962 Points



3. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 15,884 Points



4. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 14,323 Points



5. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 11,314 Points



6. jawsh685 x BTS - "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 8,167 Points



7. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 7,854 Points



8. Crush with Taeyeon - "Let Me Go" - 6,670 Points



9. MAMAMOO - "Dingga" - 5,722 Points



10. J.Y. Park & Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 5,405 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

