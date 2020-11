NCT will be dropping the MV teaser to their comeback song later tonight.

NCT will be coming back with the 2nd part of 'Resonance', their second album. The title song to the second part is called "90's Love" and will be sung by Ten, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Yangyang, and Sungchan. It's an old-school R&B hip hop song with a modern sound.

Stay tuned for the teaser later tonight at 6PM KST and then their comeback tomorrow on the 23rd.