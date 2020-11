Webtoons will have a collaboration with some K-pop artists.

Eight different webtoon artists will be collaborating with A.C.E, Brave Girls, S.I.S, MustB, 24K, Busters, XUM, and GSA. The 8 webtoons will be featured at the exhibitions in #DCC and Penabi cafes. The collaborations will tell the stories of each artist and their growth story.

The collaboration exhibition will be on display on November 27th from 2PM-8PM KST.