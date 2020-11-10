10 songs every K-pop fan knows (part 1)

Across all K-Pop generations, there have been many notable songs that were able to garner a lot of attention from the K-Pop community. These hit songs are ones that every fan knows because of just how iconic they are. Check below to see if you know all of these songs, and stay tuned for part 2!

BIGBANG - “Fantastic Baby”

“Fantastic Baby” is easily considered one of K-Pop’s biggest hits. The song's music video became the first by a K-Pop group to surpass 300 million views on YouTube!

iKON - “Love Scenario”

When iKON released “Love Scenario,” it received worldwide love. The hit song topped the Gaon Weekly chart for six weeks, making iKON the first artist to achieve this impressive milestone.

Super Junior - “Sorry Sorry”

Super Junior’s “Sorry Sorry” has a catchy melody that all K-Pop fans are familiar with. It achieved both national and international success and was even the Record of the Year.

TWICE - “Cheer Up”

TWICE’s “Cheer Up” is another incredibly successful song. It topped the Gaon Digital Chart, was the best-performing single of 2016 in South Korea, and even won several awards!

PSY - “Gangnam Style”

This list wouldn’t be complete without PSY’s “Gangnam Style.” This song was a hit not only in the K-Pop community but also became viral worldwide. The song’s music video became the first to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube.

Girls’ Generation - “Into the New World”

Girls’ Generation’s “Into the New World” is a classic for K-Pop fans. Despite being the group’s debut song, the song had a resurgence in popularity in recent years!

PENTAGON - “Shine”

PENTAGON’s “Shine” is another song all fans have heard. The catchy melody and fun choreography instantly became a hit and allowed PENTAGON to debut on Billboard’s Top 10 World Digital Song Sales chart.

GFriend - “Me Gustas Tu”

GFriend’s “Me Gustas Tu” is known by many not only for its melody and choreography but also for a viral video of the members continuing and completing a performance despite being on a slippery stage.

SEVENTEEN - “Don’t Wanna Cry”

When SEVENTEEN released “Don’t Wanna Cry,” it peaked at number one in Korea and sold over 330,000 copies by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that this single was incredibly successful!

2NE1 - “I Am the Best”

2011 was a big year 2NE1. The group released their second EP, ‘2NE1,’ featuring some of their hit songs, including “I Am the Best.” Following the release, the song won Song of the Year and led to 2NE1 performing their first sold-out concert at the Olympic Hall.