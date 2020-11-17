Kim Chung Ha reveals teaser clip for January comeback

Kim Chung Ha has revealed a teaser clip for her January comeback.
The teaser clip features the details on a stone pillar as well as her January comeback date. This marks Kim Chung Ha's first release since her track "Bad Boy" with Danish singer Christopher this past September.
Check out Kim Chung Ha's teaser clip below.
