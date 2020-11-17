Kim Chung Ha reveals teaser clip for January comeback

17

Kim Chung Ha has revealed a teaser clip for her January comeback.

The teaser clip features the details on a stone pillar as well as her January comeback date. This marks Kim Chung Ha's first release since her track "Bad Boy" with Danish singer Christopher this past September.

Check out Kim Chung Ha's teaser clip below.

JayJay1
22 minutes ago

This woman is something else! So powerful and amazing just like Hwa Sa.

ManupecksSONE
27 minutes ago

Took her long enough

