EXO's Kai has revealed a teaser clip for 'KAI (开)'.



In the teaser clip, Kai dives deep down with his eyes closed. Kai will be the fifth EXO member to make a solo debut following Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, and Lay.



Kai's first mini album 'KAI' drops on November 30 KST. Are you excited for his solo debut?