E'LAST drop 'Tears of Chaos' performance MV

E'LAST have dropped their performance music video for "Tears of Chaos".



In the performance MV, E'LAST take on the dramatic choreography for their latest track. "Tears of Chaos" is the title song of their second mini album 'Awake', and it's about erasing all your bad memories with tears.



Watch E'LAST's "Tears of Chaos" performance MV above and their previous MV here.



