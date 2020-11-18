Jang Yoon Joo takes you behind the scenes as 'Black Mamba' in aespa's latest M/V

Top model Jang Yoon Joo revealed 'behind the scenes' photos for the latest M/V of rookie girl group aespa.



On November 18th, Jang Yoon Joo posted the second set of pictures of her as a 'Black Mamba' in the latest M/V of girl group aespa. Previously on 16th, she posted the first set of 'behind the scenes' pictures with the caption "Behind the story with aespa. The special effect makeup took 3 hours. With aespa's Karina. I'm glad the final result came out to be good after all those hard work. At #BlackMamba M/V set. (heart emoji)".

This time, she simply put "Dream about me (heart emoji)" as a caption and posted pictures of herself fiercely gazing at the camera. Her husband Jung Seung Min expressed his sentiment in the comments saying, "Wow...".

Check out the pictures below. What do you think?

