Insider reveals more information about the three trainees who will possibly join aespa

Recently, an insider gave a tip that there might be three more members joining the SM Entertainment girl group aespa.

That same insider posted more information about the possible new members of the girl group. Previously, the insider revealed only the initials of the members' names, but now they revealed detailed information about who these trainees would be.

Just as revealed before, the first possible new member would be Helen, a Korean-Australian girl. She is known to specialize in dancing and could possibly be the main dancer of the group.

The second SM trainee is Rino, a Japanese trainee. She had previously appeared in a BBC special documentary and appeared as the SM Entertainment trainee. She is known to specialize in singing and is expected to be the main vocalist of the group.



Finally, the least known trainee of the three, Ouju, a Korean member, is expected to be the youngest of the group. There are no photos of this member that have been publicly revealed yet.



Many aespa fans are excited to hear the news of the possible addition of members, as the group has already gained a great deal of global popularity.



