Crown J signs an exclusive contract with Big Ocean ENM and will possibly release a new song at the beginning of next year

The entertainment company Big Ocean ENM revealed that they have signed an exclusive contract with veteran Korean rapper Crown J

Crown J debuted back in 2006 and became popular through his songs such as  "I'm Gonna Steal Her" and "Fly Boy." He also gained popularity in the entertainment industry as he appeared in variety shows such as MBC's 'We Got Married.'

Big Ocean ENM is a comprehensive entertainment company merged by Super Moon Pictures, Gom Pictures, and The Groove Company.

An official from the Big Ocean ENM company stated, "Crown J is a musician with excellent musical talent and performance skills. He is a musician with a wide musical spectrum. We will give him full support so that Crown J can receive much love through various activities."

Currently, Crown J is preparing a new song aiming to release at the beginning of next year.

I like him. I still remember him and Seo in young in We got married

i can already tell he is a culture appropriator.

