Original Content
How famous actors would look like as idols

Recently, there has been a trend in Korea over a camera filter that makes individuals look like K-pop idols.

Previously, TV personality Park Myung Soo posted a photo of himself using the filter and caught the attention of many netizens. The filter slims the individual's face and enlarges the facial features. The end result is the face of a possible K-pop idol member.

One netizen took the filter app and applied it to various famous male actors from Korea. The photos were uploaded on an online community where other netizens shared their opinions on the after-photos. Many, if not all, netizens all stated that these male actors looked much better before the filter.

So without further ado, here are the photos of the Korean male actors with the idol filters. Take a look at them and let us know what you think!

Lee Jung Jae

Kang Dong Won

Jung Woo Sung

Won Bin

Hyun Bin

Lee Dong Wook

Gong Yoo

Their eyes were enlarged as if they were anime characters.

They don't need to look like idols. They are fine just the way they are and always were.

Hyun Bin, Gong Yoo, and Lee Dong Wook just look like younger versions of themselves.

